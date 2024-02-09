ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $74,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

