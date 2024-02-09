Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

PRU stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. 1,013,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,251. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

