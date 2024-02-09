PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $103.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.