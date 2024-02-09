Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 7.2 %

PBYI stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.12 million, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

