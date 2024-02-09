Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.