Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CSW Industrials, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $130.06 and a twelve month high of $228.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.61.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

