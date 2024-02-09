Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Issued By B. Riley

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of AZEK opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AZEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

