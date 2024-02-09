Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for FOX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

