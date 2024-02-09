Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Valvoline by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

