Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

