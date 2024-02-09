Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Qualys worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.37. The company had a trading volume of 173,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.