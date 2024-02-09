QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72,408.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. QUASA has a total market cap of $72,408.44 and $28.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,437.35 or 1.00271018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00189586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00066687 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

