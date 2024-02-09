QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72,408.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $72,408.44 and approximately $28.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,437.35 or 1.00271018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00189586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00066687 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

