Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

CVE:QST opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

