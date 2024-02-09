Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.8 million.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 45.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Radware by 191.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radware by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

