Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.84 million.

Several research firms have commented on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 64,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,277. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $855.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

