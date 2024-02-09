Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 80,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 395,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

