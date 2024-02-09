Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases 66,469 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 6.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 102,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

