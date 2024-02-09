Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,785 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,839,000. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,210,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 335,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,748. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

