Raymond James Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $8.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MERC. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

