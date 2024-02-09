Raymond James Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $189.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $181.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

ABBV stock opened at $174.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

