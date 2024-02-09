Raymond James Raises Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.92.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. Company insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
