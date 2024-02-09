Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.87.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

