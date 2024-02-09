Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRR

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.