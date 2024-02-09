Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 4.8 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Barclays increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

