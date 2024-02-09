Redburn Atlantic Downgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.76.

NYSE:TJX opened at $98.31 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after purchasing an additional 392,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

