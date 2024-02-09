Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.