Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.550 EPS.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 58,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
