Regional Management Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $23.13 on Friday. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $38.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

