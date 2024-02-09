Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Down 0.9 %

RM opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 53.73, a current ratio of 53.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RM

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.