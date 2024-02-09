Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.36. Republic Services has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.