Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0855

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Request has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $85.53 million and $1.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.08 or 0.99944792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00186702 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0851112 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,141,402.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.