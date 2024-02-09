Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for AZEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

