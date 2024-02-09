Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.27-2.30 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REXR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 117,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $283,319,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

