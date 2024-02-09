Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,965. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

