Riverstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 3.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,418. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

