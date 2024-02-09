Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $362.49. 966,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.91 and its 200-day moving average is $323.74. The company has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $365.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.