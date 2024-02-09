Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Robert Half worth $193,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 22.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after buying an additional 911,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $80.55 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

