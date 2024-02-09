Robert W. Baird Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $103.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 196.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

