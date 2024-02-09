Robert W. Baird Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $29.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

EVBG opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.