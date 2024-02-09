Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.53 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $2,722.80 or 0.05756713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $8.15 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,587 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,596.09727672. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,688.2075088 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $9,613,255.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.