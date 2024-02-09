Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Ross Stores worth $204,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

