Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after buying an additional 162,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.