Roth Mkm Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of EGAN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 184,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

