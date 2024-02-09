Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stingray Group

Stingray Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Stingray Group

Shares of TSE:RAY.A opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$368.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96.

In other news, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.