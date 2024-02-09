Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $420.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $397.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $423.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,805,000 after acquiring an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

