Royal Bank of Canada Increases 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $35.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,980 shares of company stock worth $12,216,118 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

