Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $109.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 469,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

