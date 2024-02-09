Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,145. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

