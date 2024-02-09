Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

